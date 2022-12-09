Bible Trivia

Who taught Paul in the Bible?

#1. Who was the disciple that left Paul?

#2. Who taught Paul in the Bible?

#3. Where did Paul stayed for two years?

#4. Who killed the Lion in the Bible?

#5. What animal represents God?

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

