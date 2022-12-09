Bible TriviaWho taught Paul in the Bible? #1. Who was the disciple that left Paul? Silas Silas Demas Demas Timothy Timothy Barnabas Barnabas #2. Who taught Paul in the Bible? Gamaliel Gamaliel Caiaphas Caiaphas Jonathan Jonathan Joseph Joseph #3. Where did Paul stayed for two years? Caesarea Caesarea Jerusalem Jerusalem Damascus Damascus Corinth Corinth #4. Who killed the Lion in the Bible? Deborah Deborah Samson Samson Uriel Uriel Saul Saul #5. What animal represents God? Horse Horse The Lamb The Lamb Eagle Eagle Lion Lion See Result Results - Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Share this:TweetWhatsApp Related