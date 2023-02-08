Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday February 8, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – February 8, 2023 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 331

Reading 1

Gn 2:4b-9, 15-17

At the time when the LORD God made the earth and the heavens —

while as yet there was no field shrub on earth

and no grass of the field had sprouted,

for the LORD God had sent no rain upon the earth

and there was no man to till the soil,

but a stream was welling up out of the earth

and was watering all the surface of the ground —

the LORD God formed man out of the clay of the ground

and blew into his nostrils the breath of life,

and so man became a living being.

Then the LORD God planted a garden in Eden, in the east,

and he placed there the man whom he had formed.

Out of the ground the LORD God made various trees grow

that were delightful to look at and good for food,

with the tree of life in the middle of the garden

and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

The LORD God then took the man

and settled him in the garden of Eden,

to cultivate and care for it.

The LORD God gave man this order:

“You are free to eat from any of the trees of the garden

except the tree of knowledge of good and evil.

From that tree you shall not eat;

the moment you eat from it you are surely doomed to die.”

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 104:1-2a, 27-28, 29bc-30

R. (1a) O bless the Lord, my soul!

Bless the LORD, O my soul!

O LORD, my God, you are great indeed!

You are clothed with majesty and glory,

robed in light as with a cloak.

R. O bless the Lord, my soul!

All creatures look to you

to give them food in due time.

When you give it to them, they gather it;

when you open your hand, they are filled with good things.

R. O bless the Lord, my soul!

If you take away their breath, they perish

and return to their dust.

When you send forth your spirit, they are created,

and you renew the face of the earth.

R. O bless the Lord, my soul!

Alleluia

See Jn 17:17b, 17a

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Your word, O Lord, is truth:

consecrate us in the truth.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 7:14-23

Jesus summoned the crowd again and said to them,

“Hear me, all of you, and understand.

Nothing that enters one from outside can defile that person;

but the things that come out from within are what defile.”

When he got home away from the crowd

his disciples questioned him about the parable.

He said to them,

“Are even you likewise without understanding?

Do you not realize that everything

that goes into a person from outside cannot defile,

since it enters not the heart but the stomach

and passes out into the latrine?”

(Thus he declared all foods clean.)

“But what comes out of the man, that is what defiles him.

From within the man, from his heart,

come evil thoughts, unchastity, theft, murder,

adultery, greed, malice, deceit,

licentiousness, envy, blasphemy, arrogance, folly.

All these evils come from within and they defile.”

