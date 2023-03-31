Psalm of the Day

Psalm of the Day: Psalm 25:1-3

 In you, Lord my God,
    I put my trust.

 I trust in you;
    do not let me be put to shame,
    nor let my enemies triumph over me.
 No one who hopes in you
    will ever be put to shame,
but shame will come on those
    who are treacherous without cause.

Nicola
I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

