Catholic Daily Reading – Monday May 29, 2023

Pentecost Sunday

At the Vigil Mass

Lectionary: 62

Reading I

Gn 11:1-9

The whole world spoke the same language, using the same words.

While the people were migrating in the east,

they came upon a valley in the land of Shinar and settled there.

They said to one another,

“Come, let us mold bricks and harden them with fire.”

They used bricks for stone, and bitumen for mortar.

Then they said, “Come, let us build ourselves a city

and a tower with its top in the sky,

and so make a name for ourselves;

otherwise we shall be scattered all over the earth.”

The LORD came down to see the city and the tower

that the people had built.

Then the LORD said: “If now, while they are one people,

all speaking the same language,

they have started to do this,

nothing will later stop them from doing whatever they presume to do.

Let us then go down there and confuse their language,

so that one will not understand what another says.”

Thus the LORD scattered them from there all over the earth,

and they stopped building the city.

That is why it was called Babel,

because there the LORD confused the speech of all the world.

It was from that place that he scattered them all over the earth.

OR:

Ex 19:3-8a, 16-20b

Moses went up the mountain to God.

Then the LORD called to him and said,

“Thus shall you say to the house of Jacob;

tell the Israelites:

You have seen for yourselves how I treated the Egyptians

and how I bore you up on eagle wings

and brought you here to myself.

Therefore, if you hearken to my voice and keep my covenant,

you shall be my special possession,

dearer to me than all other people,

though all the earth is mine.

You shall be to me a kingdom of priests, a holy nation.

That is what you must tell the Israelites.”

So Moses went and summoned the elders of the people.

When he set before them

all that the LORD had ordered him to tell them,

the people all answered together,

“Everything the LORD has said, we will do.”

On the morning of the third day

there were peals of thunder and lightning,

and a heavy cloud over the mountain,

and a very loud trumpet blast,

so that all the people in the camp trembled.

But Moses led the people out of the camp to meet God,

and they stationed themselves at the foot of the mountain.

Mount Sinai was all wrapped in smoke,

for the LORD came down upon it in fire.

The smoke rose from it as though from a furnace,

and the whole mountain trembled violently.

The trumpet blast grew louder and louder, while Moses was speaking,

and God answering him with thunder.

When the LORD came down to the top of Mount Sinai,

he summoned Moses to the top of the mountain.

OR:

Ez 37:1-14

The hand of the LORD came upon me,

and he led me out in the spirit of the LORD

and set me in the center of the plain,

which was now filled with bones.

He made me walk among the bones in every direction

so that I saw how many they were on the surface of the plain.

How dry they were!

He asked me:

Son of man, can these bones come to life?

I answered, “Lord GOD, you alone know that.”

Then he said to me:

Prophesy over these bones, and say to them:

Dry bones, hear the word of the LORD!

Thus says the Lord GOD to these bones:

See! I will bring spirit into you, that you may come to life.

I will put sinews upon you, make flesh grow over you,

cover you with skin, and put spirit in you

so that you may come to life and know that I am the LORD.

I, Ezekiel, prophesied as I had been told,

and even as I was prophesying I heard a noise;

it was a rattling as the bones came together, bone joining bone.

I saw the sinews and the flesh come upon them,

and the skin cover them, but there was no spirit in them.

Then the LORD said to me:

Prophesy to the spirit, prophesy, son of man,

and say to the spirit: Thus says the Lord GOD:

From the four winds come, O spirit,

and breathe into these slain that they may come to life.

I prophesied as he told me, and the spirit came into them;

they came alive and stood upright, a vast army.

Then he said to me:

Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel.

They have been saying,

“Our bones are dried up,

our hope is lost, and we are cut off.”

Therefore, prophesy and say to them: Thus says the Lord GOD:

O my people, I will open your graves

and have you rise from them,

and bring you back to the land of Israel.

Then you shall know that I am the LORD,

when I open your graves and have you rise from them,

O my people!

I will put my spirit in you that you may live,

and I will settle you upon your land;

thus you shall know that I am the LORD.

I have promised, and I will do it, says the LORD.

OR:

Jl 3:1-5

Thus says the LORD:

I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh.

Your sons and daughters shall prophesy,

your old men shall dream dreams,

your young men shall see visions;

even upon the servants and the handmaids,

in those days, I will pour out my spirit.

And I will work wonders in the heavens and on the earth,

blood, fire, and columns of smoke;

the sun will be turned to darkness,

and the moon to blood,

at the coming of the day of the LORD,

the great and terrible day.

Then everyone shall be rescued

who calls on the name of the LORD;

for on Mount Zion there shall be a remnant,

as the LORD has said,

and in Jerusalem survivors

whom the LORD shall call.

Responsorial Psalm

104:1-2, 24, 35, 27-28, 29, 30

R. (cf. 30) Lord, send out your Spirit, and renew the face of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Bless the LORD, O my soul!

O LORD, my God, you are great indeed!

You are clothed with majesty and glory,

robed in light as with a cloak.

R. Lord, send out your Spirit, and renew the face of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

How manifold are your works, O LORD!

In wisdom you have wrought them all

the earth is full of your creatures;

bless the LORD, O my soul! Alleluia.

R. Lord, send out your Spirit, and renew the face of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Creatures all look to you

to give them food in due time.

When you give it to them, they gather it;

when you open your hand, they are filled with good things.

R. Lord, send out your Spirit, and renew the face of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

If you take away their breath, they perish

and return to their dust.

When you send forth your spirit, they are created,

and you renew the face of the earth.

R. Lord, send out your Spirit, and renew the face of the earth.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Reading II

Rom 8:22-27

Brothers and sisters:

We know that all creation is groaning in labor pains even until now;

and not only that, but we ourselves,

who have the firstfruits of the Spirit,

we also groan within ourselves

as we wait for adoption, the redemption of our bodies.

For in hope we were saved.

Now hope that sees is not hope.

For who hopes for what one sees?

But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait with endurance.

In the same way, the Spirit too comes to the aid of our weakness;

for we do not know how to pray as we ought,

but the Spirit himself intercedes with inexpressible groanings.

And the one who searches hearts

knows what is the intention of the Spirit,

because he intercedes for the holy ones

according to God’s will.

Alleluia

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of the faithful

and kindle in them the fire of your love.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 7:37-39

On the last and greatest day of the feast,

Jesus stood up and exclaimed,

“Let anyone who thirsts come to me and drink.

As Scripture says:

Rivers of living water will flow from within him who believes in me.”

He said this in reference to the Spirit

that those who came to believe in him were to receive.

There was, of course, no Spirit yet,

because Jesus had not yet been glorified.

