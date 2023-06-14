Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday June 14, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – June 14, 2023 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 361

Reading 1

2 Cor 3:4-11

Brothers and sisters:

Such confidence we have through Christ toward God.

Not that of ourselves we are qualified to take credit

for anything as coming from us;

rather, our qualification comes from God,

who has indeed qualified us as ministers of a new covenant,

not of letter but of spirit;

for the letter brings death, but the Spirit gives life.

Now if the ministry of death, carved in letters on stone, was so glorious

that the children of Israel could not look intently at the face of Moses

because of its glory that was going to fade,

how much more will the ministry of the Spirit be glorious?

For if the ministry of condemnation was glorious,

the ministry of righteousness will abound much more in glory.

Indeed, what was endowed with glory

has come to have no glory in this respect

because of the glory that surpasses it.

For if what was going to fade was glorious,

how much more will what endures be glorious.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 99:5, 6, 7, 8, 9

R. (see 9c) Holy is the Lord our God.

Extol the LORD, our God,

and worship at his footstool;

holy is he!

R. Holy is the Lord our God.

Moses and Aaron were among his priests,

and Samuel, among those who called upon his name;

they called upon the LORD, and he answered them.

R. Holy is the Lord our God.

From the pillar of cloud he spoke to them;

they heard his decrees and the law he gave them.

R. Holy is the Lord our God.

O LORD, our God, you answered them;

a forgiving God you were to them,

though requiting their misdeeds.

R. Holy is the Lord our God.

Extol the LORD, our God,

and worship at his holy mountain;

for holy is the LORD, our God.

R. Holy is the Lord our God.

Alleluia

Ps 25:4b, 5a

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Teach me your paths, my God,

and guide me in your truth.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 5:17-19

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Do not think that I have come to abolish the law or the prophets.

I have come not to abolish but to fulfill.

Amen, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away,

not the smallest letter or the smallest part of a letter

will pass from the law,

until all things have taken place.

Therefore, whoever breaks one of the least of these commandments

and teaches others to do so

will be called least in the Kingdom of heaven.

But whoever obeys and teaches these commandments

will be called greatest in the Kingdom of heaven.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home