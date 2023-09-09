Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday September 9, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 9, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Peter Claver, Priest

Lectionary: 436

Reading 1

Col 1:21-23

Brothers and sisters:

You once were alienated and hostile in mind because of evil deeds;

God has now reconciled you

in the fleshly Body of Christ through his death,

to present you holy, without blemish,

and irreproachable before him,

provided that you persevere in the faith,

firmly grounded, stable,

and not shifting from the hope of the Gospel that you heard,

which has been preached to every creature under heaven,

of which I, Paul, am a minister.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 54:3-4, 6 and 8

R. (6) God himself is my help.

O God, by your name save me,

and by your might defend my cause.

O God, hear my prayer;

hearken to the words of my mouth.

R. God himself is my help.

Behold, God is my helper;

the Lord sustains my life.

Freely will I offer you sacrifice;

I will praise your name, O LORD, for its goodness.

R. God himself is my help.

Alleluia

Jn 14:6

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I am the way and the truth and the life, says the Lord;

no one comes to the Father except through me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 6:1-5

While Jesus was going through a field of grain on a sabbath,

his disciples were picking the heads of grain,

rubbing them in their hands, and eating them.

Some Pharisees said,

“Why are you doing what is unlawful on the sabbath?”

Jesus said to them in reply,

“Have you not read what David did

when he and those who were with him were hungry?

How he went into the house of God, took the bread of offering,

which only the priests could lawfully eat,

ate of it, and shared it with his companions?”

Then he said to them, “The Son of Man is lord of the sabbath.”

