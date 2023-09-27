Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday September 27, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 27, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Vincent de Paul, Priest

Lectionary: 451

Reading 1

Ezr 9:5-9

At the time of the evening sacrifice, I, Ezra, rose in my wretchedness,

and with cloak and mantle torn I fell on my knees,

stretching out my hands to the LORD, my God.



I said: “My God, I am too ashamed and confounded to raise my face to you,

O my God, for our wicked deeds are heaped up above our heads

and our guilt reaches up to heaven.

From the time of our fathers even to this day

great has been our guilt,

and for our wicked deeds we have been delivered up,

we and our kings and our priests,

to the will of the kings of foreign lands,

to the sword, to captivity, to pillage, and to disgrace,

as is the case today.



“And now, but a short time ago, mercy came to us from the LORD, our God,

who left us a remnant and gave us a stake in his holy place;

thus our God has brightened our eyes

and given us relief in our servitude.

For slaves we are, but in our servitude our God has not abandoned us;

rather, he has turned the good will

of the kings of Persia toward us.

Thus he has given us new life

to raise again the house of our God and restore its ruins,

and has granted us a fence in Judah and Jerusalem.”

Responsorial Psalm

Tobit 13:2, 3-4a, 4befghn, 7-8

R. (1b) Blessed be God, who lives for ever.

He scourges and then has mercy;

he casts down to the depths of the nether world,

and he brings up from the great abyss.

No one can escape his hand.

R. Blessed be God, who lives for ever.

Praise him, you children of Israel, before the Gentiles,

for though he has scattered you among them,

he has shown you his greatness even there.

R. Blessed be God, who lives for ever.

So now consider what he has done for you,

and praise him with full voice.

Bless the Lord of righteousness,

and exalt the King of ages.

R. Blessed be God, who lives for ever.

In the land of my exile I praise him

and show his power and majesty to a sinful nation.

R. Blessed be God, who lives for ever.

Bless the Lord, all you his chosen ones,

and may all of you praise his majesty.

Celebrate days of gladness, and give him praise.

R. Blessed be God, who lives for ever.

Alleluia

Mk 1:15

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The Kingdom of God is at hand;

repent and believe in the Gospel.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 9:1-6

Jesus summoned the Twelve and gave them power and authority

over all demons and to cure diseases,

and he sent them to proclaim the Kingdom of God

and to heal the sick.

He said to them, “Take nothing for the journey,

neither walking stick, nor sack, nor food, nor money,

and let no one take a second tunic.

Whatever house you enter, stay there and leave from there.

And as for those who do not welcome you,

when you leave that town,

shake the dust from your feet in testimony against them.”

Then they set out and went from village to village

proclaiming the good news and curing diseases everywhere.

