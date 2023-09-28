Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday September 28, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 28, 2023 | USCCB

Thursday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 452

Reading 1

Hg 1:1-8

On the first day of the sixth month in the second year of King Darius,

The word of the LORD came through the prophet Haggai

to the governor of Judah, Zerubbabel, son of Shealtiel,

and to the high priest Joshua, son of Jehozadak:

Thus says the LORD of hosts:

This people says:

“The time has not yet come to rebuild the house of the LORD.”

(Then this word of the LORD came through Haggai, the prophet:)

Is it time for you to dwell in your own paneled houses,

while this house lies in ruins?

Now thus says the LORD of hosts:

Consider your ways!

You have sown much, but have brought in little;

you have eaten, but have not been satisfied;

You have drunk, but have not been exhilarated;

have clothed yourselves, but not been warmed;

And whoever earned wages

earned them for a bag with holes in it.

Thus says the LORD of hosts:

Consider your ways!

Go up into the hill country;

bring timber, and build the house

That I may take pleasure in it

and receive my glory, says the LORD.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 149:1b-2, 3-4, 5-6a and 9b

R. (see 4a) The Lord takes delight in his people.

Sing to the LORD a new song

of praise in the assembly of the faithful.

Let Israel be glad in their maker,

let the children of Zion rejoice in their king.

R. The Lord takes delight in his people.

Let them praise his name in the festive dance,

let them sing praise to him with timbrel and harp.

For the LORD loves his people,

and he adorns the lowly with victory.

R. The Lord takes delight in his people.

Let the faithful exult in glory;

let them sing for joy upon their couches;

Let the high praises of God be in their throats.

This is the glory of all his faithful. Alleluia.

R. The Lord takes delight in his people.

Alleluia

Jn 14:6

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I am the way and the truth and the life, says the Lord;

no one comes to the Father except through me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 9:7-9

Herod the tetrarch heard about all that was happening,

and he was greatly perplexed because some were saying,

“John has been raised from the dead”;

others were saying, “Elijah has appeared”;

still others, “One of the ancient prophets has arisen.”

But Herod said, “John I beheaded.

Who then is this about whom I hear such things?”

And he kept trying to see him.

