Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday October 5, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 5, 2023 | USCCB

Thursday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 458

Reading 1

Neh 8:1-4a, 5-6, 7b-12

The whole people gathered as one in the open space before the Water Gate,

and they called upon Ezra the scribe

to bring forth the book of the law of Moses

which the LORD prescribed for Israel.

On the first day of the seventh month, therefore,

Ezra the priest brought the law before the assembly,

which consisted of men, women,

and those children old enough to understand.

Standing at one end of the open place that was before the Water Gate,

he read out of the book from daybreak until midday,

in the presence of the men, the women,

and those children old enough to understand;

and all the people listened attentively to the book of the law.

Ezra the scribe stood on a wooden platform

that had been made for the occasion.

He opened the scroll

so that all the people might see it

(for he was standing higher up than any of the people);

and, as he opened it, all the people rose.

Ezra blessed the LORD, the great God,

and all the people, their hands raised high, answered,

“Amen, amen!”

Then they bowed down and prostrated themselves before the LORD,

their faces to the ground.

As the people remained in their places,

Ezra read plainly from the book of the law of God,

interpreting it so that all could understand what was read.

Then Nehemiah, that is, His Excellency, and Ezra the priest-scribe

and the Levites who were instructing the people

said to all the people:

“Today is holy to the LORD your God.

Do not be sad, and do not weep”–

for all the people were weeping as they heard the words of the law.

He said further: “Go, eat rich foods and drink sweet drinks,

and allot portions to those who had nothing prepared;

for today is holy to our LORD.

Do not be saddened this day,

for rejoicing in the LORD must be your strength!”

And the Levites quieted all the people, saying,

“Hush, for today is holy, and you must not be saddened.”

Then all the people went to eat and drink,

to distribute portions, and to celebrate with great joy,

for they understood the words that had been expounded to them.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 19:8, 9, 10, 11

R. (9ab) The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

The law of the LORD is perfect,

refreshing the soul;

The decree of the LORD is trustworthy,

giving wisdom to the simple.

R. The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

The precepts of the LORD are right,

rejoicing the heart;

The command of the LORD is clear,

enlightening the eye;

R. The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

The fear of the LORD is pure,

enduring forever;

The ordinances of the LORD are true,

all of them just.

R. The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

They are more precious than gold,

than a heap of purest gold;

Sweeter also than syrup

or honey from the comb.

R. The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

Alleluia

Mk 1:15

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The Kingdom of God is at hand;

repent and believe in the Gospel.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 10:1-12

Jesus appointed seventy-two other disciples

whom he sent ahead of him in pairs

to every town and place he intended to visit.

He said to them,

“The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few;

so ask the master of the harvest

to send out laborers for his harvest.

Go on your way;

behold, I am sending you like lambs among wolves.

Carry no money bag, no sack, no sandals;

and greet no one along the way.

Into whatever house you enter, first say,

‘Peace to this household.’

If a peaceful person lives there,

your peace will rest on him;

but if not, it will return to you.

Stay in the same house and eat and drink what is offered to you,

for the laborer deserves his payment.

Do not move about from one house to another.

Whatever town you enter and they welcome you,

eat what is set before you,

cure the sick in it and say to them,

‘The Kingdom of God is at hand for you.’

Whatever town you enter and they do not receive you,

go out into the streets and say,

‘The dust of your town that clings to our feet,

even that we shake off against you.’

Yet know this: the Kingdom of God is at hand.

I tell you,

it will be more tolerable for Sodom on that day than for that town.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home