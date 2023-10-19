Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday October 19, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 19, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of Saints John de Brébeuf and Isaac Jogues, Priests, and Companions, Martyrs

Lectionary: 470

Reading 1

Rom 3:21-30

Brothers and sisters:

Now the righteousness of God has been manifested apart from the law,

though testified to by the law and the prophets,

the righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ

for all who believe.

For there is no distinction;

all have sinned and are deprived of the glory of God.

They are justified freely by his grace

through the redemption in Christ Jesus,

whom God set forth as an expiation,

through faith, by his Blood, to prove his righteousness

because of the forgiveness of sins previously committed,

through the forbearance of God–

to prove his righteousness in the present time,

that he might be righteous

and justify the one who has faith in Jesus.

What occasion is there then for boasting? It is ruled out.

On what principle, that of works?

No, rather on the principle of faith.

For we consider that a person is justified by faith

apart from works of the law.

Does God belong to Jews alone?

Does he not belong to Gentiles, too?

Yes, also to Gentiles, for God is one

and will justify the circumcised on the basis of faith

and the uncircumcised through faith.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 130:1b-2, 3-4, 5-6ab

R. (7) With the Lord there is mercy, and fullness of redemption.

Out of the depths I cry to you, O LORD;

LORD, hear my voice!

Let your ears be attentive

to my voice in supplication.

R. With the Lord there is mercy, and fullness of redemption.

If you, O LORD, mark iniquities,

Lord, who can stand?

But with you is forgiveness,

that you may be revered.

R. With the Lord there is mercy, and fullness of redemption.

I trust in the LORD;

my soul trusts in his word.

My soul waits for the LORD

more than sentinels wait for the dawn.

R. With the Lord there is mercy, and fullness of redemption.

Alleluia

Jn 14:6

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I am the way and the truth and the life, says the Lord;

no one comes to the Father except through me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 11:47-54

The Lord said:

“Woe to you who build the memorials of the prophets

whom your fathers killed.

Consequently, you bear witness and give consent

to the deeds of your ancestors,

for they killed them and you do the building.

Therefore, the wisdom of God said,

‘I will send to them prophets and Apostles;

some of them they will kill and persecute’

in order that this generation might be charged

with the blood of all the prophets

shed since the foundation of the world,

from the blood of Abel to the blood of Zechariah

who died between the altar and the temple building.

Yes, I tell you, this generation will be charged with their blood!

Woe to you, scholars of the law!

You have taken away the key of knowledge.

You yourselves did not enter and you stopped those trying to enter.”

When Jesus left, the scribes and Pharisees

began to act with hostility toward him

and to interrogate him about many things,

for they were plotting to catch him at something he might say.

