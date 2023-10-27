Catholic Daily Reading – Friday October 27, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 27, 2023 | USCCB

Friday of the Twenty-ninth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 477

Reading 1

Rom 7:18-25a

Brothers and sisters:

I know that good does not dwell in me, that is, in my flesh.

The willing is ready at hand, but doing the good is not.

For I do not do the good I want,

but I do the evil I do not want.

Now if I do what I do not want, it is no longer I who do it,

but sin that dwells in me.

So, then, I discover the principle

that when I want to do right, evil is at hand.

For I take delight in the law of God, in my inner self,

but I see in my members another principle

at war with the law of my mind,

taking me captive to the law of sin that dwells in my members.

Miserable one that I am!

Who will deliver me from this mortal body?

Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 119:66, 68, 76, 77, 93, 94

R. (68b) Lord, teach me your statutes.

Teach me wisdom and knowledge,

for in your commands I trust.

R. Lord, teach me your statutes.

You are good and bountiful;

teach me your statutes.

R. Lord, teach me your statutes.

Let your kindness comfort me

according to your promise to your servants.

R. Lord, teach me your statutes.

Let your compassion come to me that I may live,

for your law is my delight.

R. Lord, teach me your statutes.

Never will I forget your precepts,

for through them you give me life.

R. Lord, teach me your statutes.

I am yours; save me,

for I have sought your precepts.

R. Lord, teach me your statutes.

Alleluia

See Mt 11:25

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth;

you have revealed to little ones the mysteries of the Kingdom.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 12:54-59

Jesus said to the crowds,

“When you see a cloud rising in the west

you say immediately that it is going to rain–and so it does;

and when you notice that the wind is blowing from the south

you say that it is going to be hot–and so it is.

You hypocrites!

You know how to interpret the appearance of the earth and the sky;

why do you not know how to interpret the present time?

“Why do you not judge for yourselves what is right?

If you are to go with your opponent before a magistrate,

make an effort to settle the matter on the way;

otherwise your opponent will turn you over to the judge,

and the judge hand you over to the constable,

and the constable throw you into prison.

I say to you, you will not be released

until you have paid the last penny.”

