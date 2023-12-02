Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday December 2, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – December 2, 2023 | USCCB

Saturday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 508

Reading 1

Dn 7:15-27

I, Daniel, found my spirit anguished within its covering of flesh,

and I was terrified by the visions of my mind.

I approached one of those present

and asked him what all this meant in truth;

in answer, he made known to me the meaning of the things:

“These four great beasts stand for four kingdoms

which shall arise on the earth.

But the holy ones of the Most High shall receive the kingship,

to possess it forever and ever.”

But I wished to make certain about the fourth beast,

so very terrible and different from the others,

devouring and crushing with its iron teeth and bronze claws,

and trampling with its feet what was left;

about the ten horns on its head, and the other one that sprang up,

before which three horns fell;

about the horn with the eyes and the mouth that spoke arrogantly,

which appeared greater than its fellows.

For, as I watched, that horn made war against the holy ones

and was victorious until the Ancient One arrived;

judgment was pronounced in favor of the holy ones of the Most High,

and the time came when the holy ones possessed the kingdom.

He answered me thus:

“The fourth beast shall be a fourth kingdom on earth

different from all the others;

It shall devour the whole earth,

beat it down, and crush it.

The ten horns shall be ten kings

rising out of that kingdom;

another shall rise up after them,

Different from those before him,

who shall lay low three kings.

He shall speak against the Most High

and oppress the holy ones of the Most High,

thinking to change the feast days and the law.

They shall be handed over to him

for a year, two years, and a half-year.

But when the court is convened,

and his power is taken away

by final and absolute destruction,

Then the kingship and dominion and majesty

of all the kingdoms under the heavens

shall be given to the holy people of the Most High,

Whose Kingdom shall be everlasting:

all dominions shall serve and obey him.”

Responsorial Psalm

Dn 3:82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87

R. Give glory and eternal praise to him.

“You sons of men, bless the Lord;

praise and exalt him above all forever.”

R. Give glory and eternal praise to him.

“O Israel, bless the Lord;

praise and exalt him above all forever.”

R. Give glory and eternal praise to him.

“Priests of the Lord, bless the Lord;

praise and exalt him above all forever.”

R. Give glory and eternal praise to him.

“Servants of the Lord, bless the Lord;

praise and exalt him above all forever.”

R. Give glory and eternal praise to him.

“Spirits and souls of the just, bless the Lord;

praise and exalt him above all forever.”

R. Give glory and eternal praise to him.

“Holy men of humble heart, bless the Lord;

praise and exalt him above all forever.”

R. Give glory and eternal praise to him.

Alleluia

Lk 21:36

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Be vigilant at all times and pray

That you may have the strength to stand before the Son of Man.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 21:34-36

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Beware that your hearts do not become drowsy

from carousing and drunkenness

and the anxieties of daily life,

and that day catch you by surprise like a trap.

For that day will assault everyone

who lives on the face of the earth.

Be vigilant at all times

and pray that you have the strength

to escape the tribulations that are imminent

and to stand before the Son of Man.”

