Novena Begins: January 7 Feast Day: January 16

Patron Saint of Sri Lanka

Day 1 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord God, may we too glorify You by our lives as St Joseph Vaz did! Grant us, we pray, Your grace, that we may, in union with the Church throughout the world, sing a new song to the You and declare Your glory to all the ends of the earth. May the prayer of St Joseph Vaz, intercede on our behalf, to assist us to imitate his zeal and love. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Joseph Vaz, Apostle of Sri Lanka,

pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Day 3 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Day 4 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Day 5 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Day 6 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Day 7 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Day 8 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Day 9 – St. Joseph Vaz Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home