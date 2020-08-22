Advertise Your YouTube Video with Novena Prayer

How it Works

Your YouTube video will be uploaded onto the “Christian Video Section“ of our website, which is showcased both on the Top Menu and the Footer.

*Novena Prayer receives over 5000 – 7000 page views per day. The website is also responsive.

There are 3 different options to choose from:

1.) 30 Days = $10



2.) 90 Days = $25

3.) 180 Days – $45 [Best Deal!]

Please fill out the below form with the option of your choice.

Please include the YouTube URL Link (*Note: make sure you submit the URL Link to the video you want to advertise and not a ‘user channel’), along with your payment information.



We will have your video posted on the website within 24 hours and will send an email confirmation when the order has been completed.

Looking forward to working with you!

