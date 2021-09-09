For It is Written: God Has Prepared

Spread the Love

Isaiah 64:4

“For since the world began, no ear has heard and no eye has seen a God like you, who works for those who wait for him! “

But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.

Isaiah 65:17

New Heavens and a New Earth

17 “See, I will create

new heavens and a new earth.

The former things will not be remembered,

nor will they come to mind.

1 Corinthians 2:9

But as it is written:

“Eye has not seen, nor ear heard,

Nor have entered into the heart of man

The things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”

Author: Caroline Anthony