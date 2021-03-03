Prayer To St Joseph for a Happy Death

O blessed Joseph who did yield up your last breath in the arms of Jesus and Mary, obtain for me, I beseech you, the grace of a happy death. Defend me from the attacks of the infernal enemy in that hour of pain and anguish to which I now invite you, that you may assist me by your presence and protect me by your power; and obtain for me this grace. O holy Joseph, that I may breathe forth my soul in praise, saying in spirit, if I am unable to do so in words: Jesus, Mary and Joseph I give you my heart and my life. Amen.

Jesus, Mary and Joseph I give you my heart and my soul

Jesus, Mary and Joseph, assist me in my last agony

Jesus, Mary and Joseph, may I breathe forth my soul in peace with you. Amen.

(Reference: Our Lady of Grace prayer book, San Giovanni).