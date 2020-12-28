THE OUR FATHER PRAYER

In the first Gospel of the New Testament, the Book of Matthew, Jesus Christ our Lord was asked by His disciples how they (we) should pray. He answered them with what is known today as the beautiful Our Father Prayer — one of the most powerful prayers recited this side of Heaven (*see also Luke 11:1-4). As you pray this prayer, be confident knowing that your words today were those taught by Jesus Christ Himself — Hallelujah!

“Our Father, Who art in Heaven,

hallowed be Thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done,

on earth as it is in Heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

The “Our Father” in different languages and Translations

New International Version — Matthew 6:9-13 (NIV)

“Our Father in Heaven,

hallowed be Your Name,

Your Kingdom come,

Your will be done,

on earth as it is in Heaven.



Give us today our daily bread.

And forgive us our debts,

as we also have forgiven our debtors.

And lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from the evil one.“

New American Bible Standard Edition — Matthew 6:9-13 (NASB)

“Our Father Who is in Heaven,

Hallowed be Your Name.

Your Kingdom come.

Your will be done,

On earth as it is in Heaven.



Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.

And do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from evil.

[For Yours is the Kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.”]

New American Bible Revised Edition — Matthew 6:9-13 (NABRE)

“Our Father in Heaven,

hallowed be Your Name,

Your Kingdom come,

Your will be done,

on earth as in Heaven.



Give us today our daily bread;

and forgive us our debts,

as we forgive our debtors;

and do not subject us to the final test,

but deliver us from the evil one.”

In Spanish:

“Padre nuestro que estás en los cielos, santificado sea tu nombre,

venga tu reyno,

hagase tu voluntad,

asì en la tierra como en el cielo.



Danos hoy nuestro pan cotidiano,

Y perdónanos nuestras deudas,

asì como nosotros perdonamos á nuestros deudores.

Y no nos metas en tentación,

mas líbranos de mal. Amén.“

In Early Galilean Aramaic: *Mother tongue of Jesus Christ*

(The Early Galilean Aramaic language has all but fallen into obscurity. It is perhaps one of the least understood of the ancient Aramaic dialects and is very distinct)

“Abba (Father),

Yəṯqadaš šəmaḵ. (May Thy Name be Holy)

Teṯe malḵuṯaḵ. (May Thy Kingdom come)

Tehəwe raˁuṯaḵ. (May Thy will be done)

Pitṯan də-ṣoraḵ hav lan yoməden. (Give us today our needed bread)

wa-Švuq lan ḥovenan. (And forgive us our debts/sins)

Heḵ ‘ənan šəvaqin lə-ḥaivenan. (As we forgive our debtors)

wə-La taˁel lan lə-nisyon. (And lead us not into temptation)

Amen.“

In Latin:

“PATER noster, qui es in cœlis;

sanctificatur nomen tuum:

Adveniat regnum tuum;

fiat voluntas tua,



sicut in cœlo, et in terra.

Panem nostrum cotidianum da nobis hodie:

Et dimitte nobis debita nostra,

sicut et nos dimittimus debitoribus nostris:

et ne nos inducas in tentationem:

sed libera nos a malo.“

“The Lord’s Prayer is truly the summary of the whole Gospel. Since the Lord… after handing over the practice of prayer, said elsewhere, ‘Ask and you will receive,’ and since everyone has petitions which are peculiar to his circumstances, the regular and appropriate prayer (the Lord’s Prayer) is said first, as the foundation of further desires” –Tertullian, De orat; (CCC 2761).

Glory be to Him, for His is the Kingdom and the power and the glory forever! Amen!

