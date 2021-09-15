What is the name of the disciple who replaced Judas Spread the Love 1 votes, 5 avg 6 Created on September 15, 2021The Holy Bible What is the name of the disciple who replaced Judas? 1 / 1 What is the name of the disciple who replaced Judas? Joseph called Barsabbas Matthias Peter Paul Silas So they nominated two men: Joseph called Barsabbas (also known as Justus) and Matthias. Then they prayed, “Lord, you know everyone’s heart. Show us which of these two you have chosen to take over this apostolic ministry, which Judas left to go where he belongs.” Then they cast lots, and the lot fell to Matthias; so he was added to the eleven apostles.Acts 1:23-26 Your score is The average score is 50% LinkedIn Facebook Twitter 0% Restart quiz Send feedback