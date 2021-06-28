13 Days Novena to St. Anthony of Padua

Spread the Love

Saint Anthony died on Friday, June 13th, 1231.

Day 1:

O glorious St. Anthony, born under the protection of Mary Immaculate, on the Feast of her Assumption into Heaven and consecrated to her at a tender age; thou didst vanquish the demon by the Sign of the Cross, which thy finger impressed on the marble of the church where thou wert praying. Oh, we beseech thee, obtain for us a tender devotion to our Blessed Mother, and the strength to triumph over all the attacks on our infernal enemy.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2:

O glorious Saint! Thou didst escape from the dangers and temptations of the world by disdaining greatness, riches and the comforts of life, and by joining the Canons Regular of St. Augustine; we beseech thee, obtain for us detachment of the heart and a true contempt for the world.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3:

O glorious Saint! Thou didst feel a burning desire in thy youthful heart to suffer martyrdom for the faith, and for this purpose didst enter the Order of the Seraphic Saint Francis; we beseech thee, obtain for us the spirit of penance and mortification.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4:

O glorious Saint! Guided by sentiments of the most profound humility, thou didst all in thy power to hide thyself from the eyes of the world, when God suddenly made thee known as an ark of science and sanctity; we beseech thee, obtain for us the grace of practicing humility and of loving a life hidden in God.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5:

O glorious Saint! Chosen by God to preach His Word, thou didst receive from Him the gift of tongues, and the power of working the most extraordinary miracles; we beseech thee, obtain for us the grace to listen willingly to Divine inspirations and to hear with fruit the Word of God.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6:

O glorious Saint! Thy ardent love of God merited for thee the happy privilege of receiving and caressing in thy arms the Divine Infant Jesus; we beseech thee, obtain for us the grace of receiving Him in the Blessed Eucharist with love and fervent devotion.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7:

O glorious Saint! Thou didst confound the heretics and prove to them the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament by causing a dumb animal to kneel down and adore the Sacred Host; we beseech thee, obtain for us the grace of a lively faith in the Holy Eucharist.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8:

O glorious Saint! When men refused to come and hear the Word of God, thou didst call the fishes of the sea to the shore and preach to them; we beseech thee, obtain for us the perfect submission of our minds and hearts to Divine truths.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9:

O glorious Saint! As protector of the innocent , thou didst make a child only a few days old speak to save the honor of its mother; we beseech thee, obtain for us the grace of being strong and submissive to the Will of God in unjust persecutions and of preserving intact the peace and purity of our souls.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 10:

O glorious Saint! Once, while preaching at Padua, thou didst find thyself at the same time at Lisbon, by a marvelous miracle, to defend thy father against calumny and to save him from death; we beseech thee, obtain for us the grace that we may pardon all injuries and love our enemies.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 11:

O glorious Saint! By thy prayers, thy zeal, and thy heavenly wisdom thou didst convert thousands of heretics and hardened sinners; we beseech thee, obtain for us the grace of true conversion, that we may give ourselves entirely to God.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 12:

O glorious Saint! In imitation of our Divine redeemer, thou didst spend thy life for the salvation of souls; we beseech thee, obtain for us the grace to become saints, to die a happy death, and to praise God forever with thee and all the saints and angels in Heaven.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 13:

O glorious Saint! God has given thee the power of working miracles continually, and the favor of answering the prayers of those who invoke thy assistance in misfortune, anxiety, and distress; we beseech thee, obtain for us from Jesus, through Mary, His Blessed Mother, what we beg of thee so fervently and hopefully, if it be for the glory of God and the good of our souls.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…



In conclusion recite the Miraculous Responsory:THE MIRACULOUS RESPONSORY OF ST. ANTHONY

By St. Bonaventure

1. If then you ask for miracles,

Death, error, all calamities,

The leprosy and demons fly,

And health succeeds infirmities.

Chorus:

The sea obeys, and fetters break,

And lifeless limbs thou dost restore,

Whilst treasures lost are found again,

When young and old thine aid implore.

2. All dangers vanish at thy prayer,

And direst need doth quickly flee;

Let those who know thy power proclaim,

Let Paduans say: “These are of thee.”

Chorus:

The sea obeys, and fetters break,

And lifeless limbs thou dost restore,

Whilst treasures lost are found again,

When young and old thine aid implore.

3. To Father, Son, may glory be,

And Holy Spirit eternally.

Chorus:

The sea obeys, and fetters break,

And lifeless limbs thou dost restore,

Whilst treasures lost are found again,

When young and old thine aid implore.

Pray for us, St. Anthony,

That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray.

O God! May the votive commemoration of St. Anthony, Thy Confessor and Doctor, be a source of joy to Thy Church, that she may always be fortified with spiritual assistance and may deserve to possess eternal joy. Through Christ Our Lord. Amen.