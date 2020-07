Lord, where is your former great love,

which in your faithfulness you swore to David?

50 Remember, Lord, how your servant has been mocked,

how I bear in my heart the taunts of all the nations,

51 the taunts with which your enemies, Lord, have mocked,

with which they have mocked every step of your anointed one.

