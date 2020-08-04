Saint Lawrence Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious St Lawrence, model of Christian fortitude, I implore you in your loving kindness to pray for me before the throne of God.To you I have recourse in the problems that daily surround me. Shield me against my selfishness and my indifference to God and my neighbor. Inspire me to imitate your Christian virtues. May your blessing be with me always, so that I may see and serve Christ in others and work for His Kingdom.Graciously obtain for me from God those favors and graces which I need so much in the trials, miseries and afflictions in life, particularly…

