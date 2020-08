Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Faithful virgin and glorious martyr, St Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowing – have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs.Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity, O great Saint! Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favorable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before thee…

Like this: Like Loading...