Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Glorious Saint Cajetan, acclaimed by all people to be the father of providence because you provide miraculous aid to all who come to you in need, I stand here before you today humbly asking that you present to the Lord the requests that I confidently deposit in your hands.

May these graces that I now request help me to always seek the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness…

