Day 1 – Our Lady of Manaoag Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Virgin Mother of God, Queen of the most Holy Rosary, Thou who hast chosen to raise thy throne of mercy in Manaoag, to be the beloved protectress and patron of the Province of Pangasinan, and therefrom to bestow thy graces on us thy children, banished in this alley of tears, look down with Thine eyes of mercy upon me, who am beset with so many dangers of body and soul.

Despise not my petition O dearest Mother, but intercede for me before thy divine Son now and at the hour of my death.

Amen

Our Lady of Manaoag, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: (3) Our Father… Say 1: (3) Hail Mary… Say 1: (3) Glory Be…

