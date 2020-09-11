Day 1 – St. Rita Novena



Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, in your infinite tenderness you have been pleased to regard the prayer of your servant Rita, and to grant to her supplication that which is impossible to human foresight, skill, and effort, as rewards for her compassionate love and firm reliance on your promises. Have pity on us in times of adversities and comfort us in our calamities, that even the unbelievers may know that you are the recompense of the humble, the defense of the helpless, and the strength of those who trust in you. Grant this in the Name of Jesus the Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Like this: Like Loading...