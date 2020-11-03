Novena to Blessed Michael J. Mcgivney

Day 1 – Novena to Blessed Michael Mcgivney

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God, our Father, protector of the poor

and defender of the widow and orphan,

you called your priest, Father Michael J. McGivney,

to be an apostle of Christian family life

and to lead the young to the generous service of their neighbor.

Through the example of his life and virtue

may we follow your Son, Jesus Christ, more closely,

fulfilling his commandment of charity

and building up his Body which is the Church.

Let the inspiration of your servant prompt us

to greater confidence in your love

so that we may continue his work of caring

for the needy and the outcast.

We humbly ask that you glorify

your venerable servant Father Michael J. McGivney

on earth according to the design of your holy will.

Through his intercession,

grant the favor I now present

(Mention your request here…).

Through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

