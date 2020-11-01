Day 1 – Miraculous Medal Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Virgin Mary, Mother of Our Lord Jesus and our Mother, penetrated with the most lively confidence in your all-powerful and never-failing intercession, manifested so often through the Miraculous Medal, we your loving and trustful children implore you to obtain for us the graces and favors we ask during this novena, if they be beneficial to our immortal souls and the souls for whom we pray.

(Mention your request here…)

You know, O Mary, how often our souls have been the sanctuaries of your Son who hates iniquity. Obtain for us then a deep hatred of sin and that purity of heart which will attach us to God alone so that our every thought, word and deed may tend to His greater glory. Obtain for us also a spirit of prayer and self-denial that we may recover by penance what we have lost by sin and at length attain to that blessed abode where you are the Queen of angels and of men.

Amen

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us. who have recourse to Thee, and for those who do not have recourse to Thee, especially the enemies of the Church and those recommended Thee, Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

