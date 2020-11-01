Day 1 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The rosary is your treasure count on my mercy, and I will take care of you. ( Virgin Mary to St. Mary Alphionsine)

Heavenly Father, we, your children, implore you to grant us your grace goodness and to adorn our souls with the divine and human virtues, as you did with your handmaid Saint Marie Alphonsine.

We ask you, Saint Marie Alphinsine – you who asked the Virgin Mary to heal your father, after he had sustained burns, and implored her to make him allow you to join the convent- and we beseech you today to implore God the Father so that he (He) would grant us the grace that we need, and we will praise him and thank him, (Him) while reporting joyfully ” Your will be done”

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

