Day 1 – Christ the King Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, You alone are the Most Holy King and Ruler of all nations. We pray to You, Lord, in the great expectation of receiving from You, O Divine King, mercy, peace, justice and all good things.

Protect, O Lord our King, our families and the land of our birth Guard us we pray Most Faithful One. Protect us from our enemies and from Your Just Judgment Forgive us, O Sovereign King, our sins against you.

Jesus, You are a King of Mercy. We have deserved Your Just Judgment Have mercy on us, Lord, and forgive us. We trust in Your Great Mercy. O most awe-inspiring King, we bow before You and pray, May Your Reign, Your Kingdom, be recognized on earth.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

