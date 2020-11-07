Day 1 – St. Gertrude The Great Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:

“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen.Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.

St. Gertrude The Great, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

