Novena Begins: May 16 Feast Day: May 25

Patron Saint of the sick

Day 1 – Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I adore Thee, O Eternal Father and I thank Thee on the part of Thy beloved Daughter, Mary Magdalene, for all the graces by Thee granted her, and in particular for having chosen her as the resting-place of Thy Divine Being, in that manner, and as far as mortal creatures can become capable thereof and for having promised her to grant her whatsoever she would ask Thee, saying to her : “Bride of My Only-Begotten Word, ask of Me what thou wilt.”

I beg of Thee, for the sake of her merits and prayers, to infuse into my heart a true humility and conformity to Thy Divine Will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father

V. Pray for us, O St. Mary Magdalene.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray:

O God, the lover of virginity, Who didst inflame the breast of Saint Mary Magdalene with the fire of Thy love, and enriched it with heavenly gifts, grant that we may imitate her by our purity and charity, whose commemoration we devoutly make and whose festival we celebrate. Through our Lord, Jesus Christ Thy Son who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

Day 2 – Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I adore Thee, O Eternal Father and I thank Thee on the part of Thy beloved Daughter, Mary Magdalene, for all the graces by Thee granted her, and in particular for having chosen her as the resting-place of Thy Divine Being, in that manner, and as far as mortal creatures can become capable thereof and for having promised her to grant her whatsoever she would ask Thee, saying to her : “Bride of My Only-Begotten Word, ask of Me what thou wilt.”

I beg of Thee, for the sake of her merits and prayers, to infuse into my heart a true humility and conformity to Thy Divine Will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father

V. Pray for us, O St. Mary Magdalene.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray:

O God, the lover of virginity, Who didst inflame the breast of Saint Mary Magdalene with the fire of Thy love, and enriched it with heavenly gifts, grant that we may imitate her by our purity and charity, whose commemoration we devoutly make and whose festival we celebrate. Through our Lord, Jesus Christ Thy Son who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

Day 3 – Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I adore Thee, O Eternal Father and I thank Thee on the part of Thy beloved Daughter, Mary Magdalene, for all the graces by Thee granted her, and in particular for having chosen her as the resting-place of Thy Divine Being, in that manner, and as far as mortal creatures can become capable thereof and for having promised her to grant her whatsoever she would ask Thee, saying to her : “Bride of My Only-Begotten Word, ask of Me what thou wilt.”

I beg of Thee, for the sake of her merits and prayers, to infuse into my heart a true humility and conformity to Thy Divine Will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father

V. Pray for us, O St. Mary Magdalene.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray:

O God, the lover of virginity, Who didst inflame the breast of Saint Mary Magdalene with the fire of Thy love, and enriched it with heavenly gifts, grant that we may imitate her by our purity and charity, whose commemoration we devoutly make and whose festival we celebrate. Through our Lord, Jesus Christ Thy Son who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

Day 4 – Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I adore Thee, O Eternal Father and I thank Thee on the part of Thy beloved Daughter, Mary Magdalene, for all the graces by Thee granted her, and in particular for having chosen her as the resting-place of Thy Divine Being, in that manner, and as far as mortal creatures can become capable thereof and for having promised her to grant her whatsoever she would ask Thee, saying to her : “Bride of My Only-Begotten Word, ask of Me what thou wilt.”

I beg of Thee, for the sake of her merits and prayers, to infuse into my heart a true humility and conformity to Thy Divine Will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father

V. Pray for us, O St. Mary Magdalene.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray:

O God, the lover of virginity, Who didst inflame the breast of Saint Mary Magdalene with the fire of Thy love, and enriched it with heavenly gifts, grant that we may imitate her by our purity and charity, whose commemoration we devoutly make and whose festival we celebrate. Through our Lord, Jesus Christ Thy Son who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

Day 5 – Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I adore Thee, O Eternal Father and I thank Thee on the part of Thy beloved Daughter, Mary Magdalene, for all the graces by Thee granted her, and in particular for having chosen her as the resting-place of Thy Divine Being, in that manner, and as far as mortal creatures can become capable thereof and for having promised her to grant her whatsoever she would ask Thee, saying to her : “Bride of My Only-Begotten Word, ask of Me what thou wilt.”

I beg of Thee, for the sake of her merits and prayers, to infuse into my heart a true humility and conformity to Thy Divine Will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father

V. Pray for us, O St. Mary Magdalene.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray:

O God, the lover of virginity, Who didst inflame the breast of Saint Mary Magdalene with the fire of Thy love, and enriched it with heavenly gifts, grant that we may imitate her by our purity and charity, whose commemoration we devoutly make and whose festival we celebrate. Through our Lord, Jesus Christ Thy Son who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

Day 6 – Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I adore Thee, O Eternal Father and I thank Thee on the part of Thy beloved Daughter, Mary Magdalene, for all the graces by Thee granted her, and in particular for having chosen her as the resting-place of Thy Divine Being, in that manner, and as far as mortal creatures can become capable thereof and for having promised her to grant her whatsoever she would ask Thee, saying to her : “Bride of My Only-Begotten Word, ask of Me what thou wilt.”

I beg of Thee, for the sake of her merits and prayers, to infuse into my heart a true humility and conformity to Thy Divine Will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father

V. Pray for us, O St. Mary Magdalene.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray:

O God, the lover of virginity, Who didst inflame the breast of Saint Mary Magdalene with the fire of Thy love, and enriched it with heavenly gifts, grant that we may imitate her by our purity and charity, whose commemoration we devoutly make and whose festival we celebrate. Through our Lord, Jesus Christ Thy Son who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

Day 7 – Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I adore Thee, O Eternal Father and I thank Thee on the part of Thy beloved Daughter, Mary Magdalene, for all the graces by Thee granted her, and in particular for having chosen her as the resting-place of Thy Divine Being, in that manner, and as far as mortal creatures can become capable thereof and for having promised her to grant her whatsoever she would ask Thee, saying to her : “Bride of My Only-Begotten Word, ask of Me what thou wilt.”

I beg of Thee, for the sake of her merits and prayers, to infuse into my heart a true humility and conformity to Thy Divine Will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father

V. Pray for us, O St. Mary Magdalene.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray:

O God, the lover of virginity, Who didst inflame the breast of Saint Mary Magdalene with the fire of Thy love, and enriched it with heavenly gifts, grant that we may imitate her by our purity and charity, whose commemoration we devoutly make and whose festival we celebrate. Through our Lord, Jesus Christ Thy Son who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

Day 8 – Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I adore Thee, O Eternal Father and I thank Thee on the part of Thy beloved Daughter, Mary Magdalene, for all the graces by Thee granted her, and in particular for having chosen her as the resting-place of Thy Divine Being, in that manner, and as far as mortal creatures can become capable thereof and for having promised her to grant her whatsoever she would ask Thee, saying to her : “Bride of My Only-Begotten Word, ask of Me what thou wilt.”

I beg of Thee, for the sake of her merits and prayers, to infuse into my heart a true humility and conformity to Thy Divine Will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father

V. Pray for us, O St. Mary Magdalene.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray:

O God, the lover of virginity, Who didst inflame the breast of Saint Mary Magdalene with the fire of Thy love, and enriched it with heavenly gifts, grant that we may imitate her by our purity and charity, whose commemoration we devoutly make and whose festival we celebrate. Through our Lord, Jesus Christ Thy Son who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

Day 9 – Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

I adore Thee, O Eternal Father and I thank Thee on the part of Thy beloved Daughter, Mary Magdalene, for all the graces by Thee granted her, and in particular for having chosen her as the resting-place of Thy Divine Being, in that manner, and as far as mortal creatures can become capable thereof and for having promised her to grant her whatsoever she would ask Thee, saying to her : “Bride of My Only-Begotten Word, ask of Me what thou wilt.”

I beg of Thee, for the sake of her merits and prayers, to infuse into my heart a true humility and conformity to Thy Divine Will.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father

V. Pray for us, O St. Mary Magdalene.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ

Let us pray:

O God, the lover of virginity, Who didst inflame the breast of Saint Mary Magdalene with the fire of Thy love, and enriched it with heavenly gifts, grant that we may imitate her by our purity and charity, whose commemoration we devoutly make and whose festival we celebrate. Through our Lord, Jesus Christ Thy Son who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.