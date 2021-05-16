Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 16 Feast Day: May 25

Patron Saint of Diocese of Sovana

Day 1 – Novena to St. Gregory VII, Pope

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O invincible defender of Holy Church’s freedom

Saint Gregory of great renown,

by the firmness that you did show

in maintaining the Church’s rights against all her enemies,

stretch forth from heaven your mighty arm,

we beseech you, to comfort her and defend her

in the fearful battle she must ever wage

with the powers of darkness.

Do so, in a special manner,

give strength in this dread conflict

to the venerable Pontiff

who has fallen heir not only to your throne,

but likewise to the fearlessness of your mighty heart;

obtain for him the joy of beholding his holy endeavors

crowned by the triumph of the Church

and the return of the lost sheep into the right path.

Grant, finally, that all may understand how vain it is

to strive against that faith which has always conquered

and is destined always to conquer:

‘this is the victory which overcomes the world, our faith.’

This is the prayer that we raise to you with one accord;

and we are confident, that,

after you have heard our prayers on earth,

you will one day call us to stand with you in heaven,

before the eternal High Priest,

who with the Father and the Holy Spirit

lives and reigns world without end.

Amen

Saint Gregory VII, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to St. Gregory VII, Pope

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O invincible defender of Holy Church’s freedom

Saint Gregory of great renown,

by the firmness that you did show

in maintaining the Church’s rights against all her enemies,

stretch forth from heaven your mighty arm,

we beseech you, to comfort her and defend her

in the fearful battle she must ever wage

with the powers of darkness.

Do so, in a special manner,

give strength in this dread conflict

to the venerable Pontiff

who has fallen heir not only to your throne,

but likewise to the fearlessness of your mighty heart;

obtain for him the joy of beholding his holy endeavors

crowned by the triumph of the Church

and the return of the lost sheep into the right path.

Grant, finally, that all may understand how vain it is

to strive against that faith which has always conquered

and is destined always to conquer:

‘this is the victory which overcomes the world, our faith.’

This is the prayer that we raise to you with one accord;

and we are confident, that,

after you have heard our prayers on earth,

you will one day call us to stand with you in heaven,

before the eternal High Priest,

who with the Father and the Holy Spirit

lives and reigns world without end.

Amen

Saint Gregory VII, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Novena to St. Gregory VII, Pope

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O invincible defender of Holy Church’s freedom

Saint Gregory of great renown,

by the firmness that you did show

in maintaining the Church’s rights against all her enemies,

stretch forth from heaven your mighty arm,

we beseech you, to comfort her and defend her

in the fearful battle she must ever wage

with the powers of darkness.

Do so, in a special manner,

give strength in this dread conflict

to the venerable Pontiff

who has fallen heir not only to your throne,

but likewise to the fearlessness of your mighty heart;

obtain for him the joy of beholding his holy endeavors

crowned by the triumph of the Church

and the return of the lost sheep into the right path.

Grant, finally, that all may understand how vain it is

to strive against that faith which has always conquered

and is destined always to conquer:

‘this is the victory which overcomes the world, our faith.’

This is the prayer that we raise to you with one accord;

and we are confident, that,

after you have heard our prayers on earth,

you will one day call us to stand with you in heaven,

before the eternal High Priest,

who with the Father and the Holy Spirit

lives and reigns world without end.

Amen

Saint Gregory VII, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Novena to St. Gregory VII, Pope

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O invincible defender of Holy Church’s freedom

Saint Gregory of great renown,

by the firmness that you did show

in maintaining the Church’s rights against all her enemies,

stretch forth from heaven your mighty arm,

we beseech you, to comfort her and defend her

in the fearful battle she must ever wage

with the powers of darkness.

Do so, in a special manner,

give strength in this dread conflict

to the venerable Pontiff

who has fallen heir not only to your throne,

but likewise to the fearlessness of your mighty heart;

obtain for him the joy of beholding his holy endeavors

crowned by the triumph of the Church

and the return of the lost sheep into the right path.

Grant, finally, that all may understand how vain it is

to strive against that faith which has always conquered

and is destined always to conquer:

‘this is the victory which overcomes the world, our faith.’

This is the prayer that we raise to you with one accord;

and we are confident, that,

after you have heard our prayers on earth,

you will one day call us to stand with you in heaven,

before the eternal High Priest,

who with the Father and the Holy Spirit

lives and reigns world without end.

Amen

Saint Gregory VII, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Novena to St. Gregory VII, Pope

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O invincible defender of Holy Church’s freedom

Saint Gregory of great renown,

by the firmness that you did show

in maintaining the Church’s rights against all her enemies,

stretch forth from heaven your mighty arm,

we beseech you, to comfort her and defend her

in the fearful battle she must ever wage

with the powers of darkness.

Do so, in a special manner,

give strength in this dread conflict

to the venerable Pontiff

who has fallen heir not only to your throne,

but likewise to the fearlessness of your mighty heart;

obtain for him the joy of beholding his holy endeavors

crowned by the triumph of the Church

and the return of the lost sheep into the right path.

Grant, finally, that all may understand how vain it is

to strive against that faith which has always conquered

and is destined always to conquer:

‘this is the victory which overcomes the world, our faith.’

This is the prayer that we raise to you with one accord;

and we are confident, that,

after you have heard our prayers on earth,

you will one day call us to stand with you in heaven,

before the eternal High Priest,

who with the Father and the Holy Spirit

lives and reigns world without end.

Amen

Saint Gregory VII, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Novena to St. Gregory VII, Pope

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O invincible defender of Holy Church’s freedom

Saint Gregory of great renown,

by the firmness that you did show

in maintaining the Church’s rights against all her enemies,

stretch forth from heaven your mighty arm,

we beseech you, to comfort her and defend her

in the fearful battle she must ever wage

with the powers of darkness.

Do so, in a special manner,

give strength in this dread conflict

to the venerable Pontiff

who has fallen heir not only to your throne,

but likewise to the fearlessness of your mighty heart;

obtain for him the joy of beholding his holy endeavors

crowned by the triumph of the Church

and the return of the lost sheep into the right path.

Grant, finally, that all may understand how vain it is

to strive against that faith which has always conquered

and is destined always to conquer:

‘this is the victory which overcomes the world, our faith.’

This is the prayer that we raise to you with one accord;

and we are confident, that,

after you have heard our prayers on earth,

you will one day call us to stand with you in heaven,

before the eternal High Priest,

who with the Father and the Holy Spirit

lives and reigns world without end.

Amen

Saint Gregory VII, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Novena to St. Gregory VII, Pope

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O invincible defender of Holy Church’s freedom

Saint Gregory of great renown,

by the firmness that you did show

in maintaining the Church’s rights against all her enemies,

stretch forth from heaven your mighty arm,

we beseech you, to comfort her and defend her

in the fearful battle she must ever wage

with the powers of darkness.

Do so, in a special manner,

give strength in this dread conflict

to the venerable Pontiff

who has fallen heir not only to your throne,

but likewise to the fearlessness of your mighty heart;

obtain for him the joy of beholding his holy endeavors

crowned by the triumph of the Church

and the return of the lost sheep into the right path.

Grant, finally, that all may understand how vain it is

to strive against that faith which has always conquered

and is destined always to conquer:

‘this is the victory which overcomes the world, our faith.’

This is the prayer that we raise to you with one accord;

and we are confident, that,

after you have heard our prayers on earth,

you will one day call us to stand with you in heaven,

before the eternal High Priest,

who with the Father and the Holy Spirit

lives and reigns world without end.

Amen

Saint Gregory VII, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Novena to St. Gregory VII, Pope

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O invincible defender of Holy Church’s freedom

Saint Gregory of great renown,

by the firmness that you did show

in maintaining the Church’s rights against all her enemies,

stretch forth from heaven your mighty arm,

we beseech you, to comfort her and defend her

in the fearful battle she must ever wage

with the powers of darkness.

Do so, in a special manner,

give strength in this dread conflict

to the venerable Pontiff

who has fallen heir not only to your throne,

but likewise to the fearlessness of your mighty heart;

obtain for him the joy of beholding his holy endeavors

crowned by the triumph of the Church

and the return of the lost sheep into the right path.

Grant, finally, that all may understand how vain it is

to strive against that faith which has always conquered

and is destined always to conquer:

‘this is the victory which overcomes the world, our faith.’

This is the prayer that we raise to you with one accord;

and we are confident, that,

after you have heard our prayers on earth,

you will one day call us to stand with you in heaven,

before the eternal High Priest,

who with the Father and the Holy Spirit

lives and reigns world without end.

Amen

Saint Gregory VII, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Novena to St. Gregory VII, Pope

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O invincible defender of Holy Church’s freedom

Saint Gregory of great renown,

by the firmness that you did show

in maintaining the Church’s rights against all her enemies,

stretch forth from heaven your mighty arm,

we beseech you, to comfort her and defend her

in the fearful battle she must ever wage

with the powers of darkness.

Do so, in a special manner,

give strength in this dread conflict

to the venerable Pontiff

who has fallen heir not only to your throne,

but likewise to the fearlessness of your mighty heart;

obtain for him the joy of beholding his holy endeavors

crowned by the triumph of the Church

and the return of the lost sheep into the right path.

Grant, finally, that all may understand how vain it is

to strive against that faith which has always conquered

and is destined always to conquer:

‘this is the victory which overcomes the world, our faith.’

This is the prayer that we raise to you with one accord;

and we are confident, that,

after you have heard our prayers on earth,

you will one day call us to stand with you in heaven,

before the eternal High Priest,

who with the Father and the Holy Spirit

lives and reigns world without end.

Amen

Saint Gregory VII, pray for us

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…