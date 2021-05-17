Spread the Love

Novena Begins: May 17 Feast Day: May 26

Patron Saint of Rome, Joy, US Forces

Day 1 – St. Philip Neri Novena

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. Philip Neri, Patron Saint of joy, you who trusted Scripture’s promise that the Lord is always at hand and that we need not have anxiety about anything, in your compassion heal our worries and sorrows and lift the burdens from our hearts.

We come to you as one whose heart swells with abundant love for God and all creation. Hear us, we pray, especially in this need…

(Mention your request here…)

Keep us safe through your loving intercession, and may the joy of the Holy Spirit which filled your heart, St. Philip, transform our lives and bring us peace.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Philip Neri Novena

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. Philip Neri, Patron Saint of joy, you who trusted Scripture’s promise that the Lord is always at hand and that we need not have anxiety about anything, in your compassion heal our worries and sorrows and lift the burdens from our hearts.

We come to you as one whose heart swells with abundant love for God and all creation. Hear us, we pray, especially in this need…

(Mention your request here…)

Keep us safe through your loving intercession, and may the joy of the Holy Spirit which filled your heart, St. Philip, transform our lives and bring us peace.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Philip Neri Novena

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. Philip Neri, Patron Saint of joy, you who trusted Scripture’s promise that the Lord is always at hand and that we need not have anxiety about anything, in your compassion heal our worries and sorrows and lift the burdens from our hearts.

We come to you as one whose heart swells with abundant love for God and all creation. Hear us, we pray, especially in this need…

(Mention your request here…)

Keep us safe through your loving intercession, and may the joy of the Holy Spirit which filled your heart, St. Philip, transform our lives and bring us peace.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Philip Neri Novena

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. Philip Neri, Patron Saint of joy, you who trusted Scripture’s promise that the Lord is always at hand and that we need not have anxiety about anything, in your compassion heal our worries and sorrows and lift the burdens from our hearts.

We come to you as one whose heart swells with abundant love for God and all creation. Hear us, we pray, especially in this need…

(Mention your request here…)

Keep us safe through your loving intercession, and may the joy of the Holy Spirit which filled your heart, St. Philip, transform our lives and bring us peace.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Philip Neri Novena

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. Philip Neri, Patron Saint of joy, you who trusted Scripture’s promise that the Lord is always at hand and that we need not have anxiety about anything, in your compassion heal our worries and sorrows and lift the burdens from our hearts.

We come to you as one whose heart swells with abundant love for God and all creation. Hear us, we pray, especially in this need…

(Mention your request here…)

Keep us safe through your loving intercession, and may the joy of the Holy Spirit which filled your heart, St. Philip, transform our lives and bring us peace.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Philip Neri Novena

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. Philip Neri, Patron Saint of joy, you who trusted Scripture’s promise that the Lord is always at hand and that we need not have anxiety about anything, in your compassion heal our worries and sorrows and lift the burdens from our hearts.

We come to you as one whose heart swells with abundant love for God and all creation. Hear us, we pray, especially in this need…

(Mention your request here…)

Keep us safe through your loving intercession, and may the joy of the Holy Spirit which filled your heart, St. Philip, transform our lives and bring us peace.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Philip Neri Novena

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. Philip Neri, Patron Saint of joy, you who trusted Scripture’s promise that the Lord is always at hand and that we need not have anxiety about anything, in your compassion heal our worries and sorrows and lift the burdens from our hearts.

We come to you as one whose heart swells with abundant love for God and all creation. Hear us, we pray, especially in this need…

(Mention your request here…)

Keep us safe through your loving intercession, and may the joy of the Holy Spirit which filled your heart, St. Philip, transform our lives and bring us peace.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Philip Neri Novena

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. Philip Neri, Patron Saint of joy, you who trusted Scripture’s promise that the Lord is always at hand and that we need not have anxiety about anything, in your compassion heal our worries and sorrows and lift the burdens from our hearts.

We come to you as one whose heart swells with abundant love for God and all creation. Hear us, we pray, especially in this need…

(Mention your request here…)

Keep us safe through your loving intercession, and may the joy of the Holy Spirit which filled your heart, St. Philip, transform our lives and bring us peace.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Philip Neri Novena

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St. Philip Neri, Patron Saint of joy, you who trusted Scripture’s promise that the Lord is always at hand and that we need not have anxiety about anything, in your compassion heal our worries and sorrows and lift the burdens from our hearts.

We come to you as one whose heart swells with abundant love for God and all creation. Hear us, we pray, especially in this need…

(Mention your request here…)

Keep us safe through your loving intercession, and may the joy of the Holy Spirit which filled your heart, St. Philip, transform our lives and bring us peace.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…