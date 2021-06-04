Spread the Love

Novena Begins: June 4 Feast Day: June 13

Patron Saint of the Poor, Lost Things, Oppressed People, Lost souls, Lost People

Day 1 – St. Anthony of Padua Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O Holy St. Anthony, gentlest of Saints, your love for God and Charity for His creatures, made you worthy, when on earth, to possess miraculous powers. Encouraged by this thought, I implore you to obtain for me…

(Mention your request here…)

O gentle and loving St. Anthony, whose heart was ever full of human sympathy, whisper my petition into the ears of the sweet Infant Jesus, who loved to be folded in your arms; and the gratitude of my heart will ever be yours.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…





St. Anthony of Padua Feast day Prayer

Blessed be God in His Angels and in His Saints St. Anthony, gentlest of Saints, your love for God and charity for his creatures, made you worthy, when on earth, to possess miraculous powers. Miracles waited on your word, which you were ready to speak for those in trouble or anxiety. Encouraged by this thought, I ask you to obtain for me the favors that I seek…

(Mention your request here…)

The answer to my prayer may require a miracle, even so, you are the Saint of Miracles. O gentle and loving St. Anthony, whose heart was full of sympathy, whisper my petition into the ears of the Infant Jesus, who loved to be held in your arms; and the gratitude of my heart will ever be yours.

Amen