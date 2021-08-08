Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 7 Feast Day: August 16

Patron Saint of Italy, Plaque, Cholera, Knee Problems, Dogs, Falsely Accused

Day 1 – St. Roch Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Blessed St Roch, Patron of the sick, have pity on those who lie upon a bed of suffering. Your power was so great when you were in this world, that by the sign of the Cross, many were healed of their diseases. Now that you are in heaven, your power is no less. Offer to God our sighs and tears and obtain for us the physical and spiritual health we seek…

(Mention your request here…)

This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. St Roch: Pray for us, that we may be relieved from all diseases of body and soul.

(Repeat 3 times) Lord Jesus, may thy will be done.

Saint Roch, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

