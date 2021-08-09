Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 9 Feast Day: August 18

Patron Saint of difficult marriages, divorced people converts, of new discoveries

Day 1 – St. Helena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Holy and blessed Saint Helena, with the anguish and devotion with which you sought the Cross of Christ, I plead that you give me God’s grace to suffer in patience the labors of this life, so that through them and through your intercession and protection, I will be able to seek and carry the Cross, which God has placed upon me, so that I can serve Him in this life and enjoy His Glory ever after.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Helena, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Helena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Helena, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Helena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Helena, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Helena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Helena, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Helena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Helena, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Helena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Helena, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Helena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Helena, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Helena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Helena, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Helena Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. Helena, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

