Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 13 Feast Day: August 22

Day 1 – Novena to The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, full of goodness, show your love towards us. Let the flame of your heart, O Mary, descend on all people. We love you immensely. Impress true love in our hearts so that we have a continuous desire for you. O Mary, gentle and humble of heart, remember us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin. Give us, by means of your Immaculate Heart, spiritual health. Let us always see the goodness of your motherly heart and may we be converted by means of the flame of your heart.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, full of goodness, show your love towards us. Let the flame of your heart, O Mary, descend on all people. We love you immensely. Impress true love in our hearts so that we have a continuous desire for you. O Mary, gentle and humble of heart, remember us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin. Give us, by means of your Immaculate Heart, spiritual health. Let us always see the goodness of your motherly heart and may we be converted by means of the flame of your heart.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Novena to The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, full of goodness, show your love towards us. Let the flame of your heart, O Mary, descend on all people. We love you immensely. Impress true love in our hearts so that we have a continuous desire for you. O Mary, gentle and humble of heart, remember us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin. Give us, by means of your Immaculate Heart, spiritual health. Let us always see the goodness of your motherly heart and may we be converted by means of the flame of your heart.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Novena to The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, full of goodness, show your love towards us. Let the flame of your heart, O Mary, descend on all people. We love you immensely. Impress true love in our hearts so that we have a continuous desire for you. O Mary, gentle and humble of heart, remember us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin. Give us, by means of your Immaculate Heart, spiritual health. Let us always see the goodness of your motherly heart and may we be converted by means of the flame of your heart.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Novena to The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, full of goodness, show your love towards us. Let the flame of your heart, O Mary, descend on all people. We love you immensely. Impress true love in our hearts so that we have a continuous desire for you. O Mary, gentle and humble of heart, remember us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin. Give us, by means of your Immaculate Heart, spiritual health. Let us always see the goodness of your motherly heart and may we be converted by means of the flame of your heart.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Novena to The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, full of goodness, show your love towards us. Let the flame of your heart, O Mary, descend on all people. We love you immensely. Impress true love in our hearts so that we have a continuous desire for you. O Mary, gentle and humble of heart, remember us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin. Give us, by means of your Immaculate Heart, spiritual health. Let us always see the goodness of your motherly heart and may we be converted by means of the flame of your heart.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Novena to The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, full of goodness, show your love towards us. Let the flame of your heart, O Mary, descend on all people. We love you immensely. Impress true love in our hearts so that we have a continuous desire for you. O Mary, gentle and humble of heart, remember us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin. Give us, by means of your Immaculate Heart, spiritual health. Let us always see the goodness of your motherly heart and may we be converted by means of the flame of your heart.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Novena to The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, full of goodness, show your love towards us. Let the flame of your heart, O Mary, descend on all people. We love you immensely. Impress true love in our hearts so that we have a continuous desire for you. O Mary, gentle and humble of heart, remember us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin. Give us, by means of your Immaculate Heart, spiritual health. Let us always see the goodness of your motherly heart and may we be converted by means of the flame of your heart.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Novena to The Immaculate Heart of Mary

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, full of goodness, show your love towards us. Let the flame of your heart, O Mary, descend on all people. We love you immensely. Impress true love in our hearts so that we have a continuous desire for you. O Mary, gentle and humble of heart, remember us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin. Give us, by means of your Immaculate Heart, spiritual health. Let us always see the goodness of your motherly heart and may we be converted by means of the flame of your heart.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Spread the Love