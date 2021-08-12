Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 12 Feast Day: August 21

May the Queen of Ireland protect and inspire all those traveling to the international event focused on the family.

Day 1 – Our Lady of Knock Novena

Give praise to the Father Almighty, To His Son, Jesus Christ the Lord, To the Spirit who lives in our hearts, both now and forever. Amen. Our Lady of Knock, Queen of Ireland, you gave hope to your people in a time of distress, and comforted them in sorrow. You have inspired countless pilgrims to pray with confidence to your divine Son, remembering His promise, “Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find.” Help me to remember that we are all pilgrims on the road to heaven. Fill me with love and concern for my brothers and sisters in Christ, especially those who live with me. Comfort me when I am sick, lonely or depressed. Teach me how to take part ever more reverently in the Holy Mass. Give me a greater love of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. Pray for me now, and at the hour of my death. Amen. Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world; Have mercy on us. Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, Have mercy of us. Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world, Grant us peace. St. Joseph, Chosen by God to be The Husband of Mary, The Protector of the Holy Family, The Guardian of the Church. Protect our families In their work and recreation And Guard us on our journey through life. (Repeat – Lamb of God, etc.) St. John, Beloved Disciple of the Lord, Faithful priest, Teacher of the Word of God. Help us to hunger for the Word. To be loyal to the Mass And to love one another. (Repeat – Lamb of God, etc.)

Our Lady of Knock Pray for us Refuge of Sinners Pray for us Queen Assumed into Heaven Pray for us Mother of Nazareth Pray for us Queen of Virgins Pray for us Help of Christians Pray for us Health of the Sick Pray for us Queen of Peace Pray for us Our Lady, Queen and Mother Pray for us Our Lady, Mother of the Church Pray for us

Day 2 – Our Lady of Knock Novena

Day 3 – Our Lady of Knock Novena

Day 4 – Our Lady of Knock Novena

Day 5 – Our Lady of Knock Novena

Day 6 – Our Lady of Knock Novena

Day 7 – Our Lady of Knock Novena

Day 8 – Our Lady of Knock Novena

Day 9 – Our Lady of Knock Novena

