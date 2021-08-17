Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 17 Feast Day: August 26

Patron Saint of Peace

Day 1 – Novena to St. Mary of Jesus Crucified

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



Opening Prayer

Holy Spirit, inspire me,

Love of God, consume me,

On the true path, lead me,

Mary my mother, look upon me,

With Jesus, bless me,

From all evil, from all illusion, from all danger, preserve me.

Thoughts of Mariam

“Uprightness is your salvation. Even if a man has all kinds of good qualities, if he doesn’t possess an upright heart and a humbled spirit I shall not be there in his house.” Says the Lord. Don’t live with falsehood is short, very soon it shall end.

(“Thoughts”, psalm 79-80)

We pray with Mariam

O Divine Savior, do not allow me to seek compliments, because if I seek compliments, because if I seek praise I shall find humiliation hidden underneath, wheareas if I look for humiliation I shall find the compliments of Jesus underneath.

Do not allow me to seek anything other than Your Holy Will.

(“Thoughts”, psalm 80)

Saint Mariam, please pray for me and for all my intentions.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to St. Mary of Jesus Crucified

Day 3 – Novena to St. Mary of Jesus Crucified

Day 4 – Novena to St. Mary of Jesus Crucified

Day 5 – Novena to St. Mary of Jesus Crucified

Day 6 – Novena to St. Mary of Jesus Crucified

Day 7 – Novena to St. Mary of Jesus Crucified

Day 8 – Novena to St. Mary of Jesus Crucified

Day 9 – Novena to St. Mary of Jesus Crucified

