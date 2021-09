Spread the Love

“God makes all things new in His time “

Romans 15:13

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

Psalm 31:24

Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the LORD!

Isaiah 41:10

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home