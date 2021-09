Spread the Love

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, or the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

Psalm 27:12

The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

John 4:18

There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home