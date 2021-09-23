Bible TriviaHow many petitions are in the Lord’s Prayer? Spread the Love #1. Where in the Bible can you find the Lord’s Prayer? Mark 8 Mark 8 Matthew 6 Matthew 6 Luke 9 Luke 9 John 4 John 4 #2. How many petitions are in the Lord’s Prayer? Five Five Six Six Seven Seven Four Four #3. It is “better to obtain wisdom” than what? Silver Silver Diamond Diamond Gold Gold Pleasure Pleasure #4. Which angel told Daniel the meaning of his vision of the ram and the goat? Michael Michael Gabriel Gabriel Raphael Raphael Guardian Angel Guardian Angel #5. What should we “seek first”? Diamond Diamond Gold Gold The Kingdom of God. The Kingdom of God. Wisdom Wisdom #6. Which tribe of Israel received no inheritance of land? Asher Asher the Levites the Levites Zebulun Zebulun Gad Gad #7. What was the name of Abraham’s nephew? Lot Lot Jacob Jacob Joseph Joseph Esau Esau See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related