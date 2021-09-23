Bible Trivia

#1. Where in the Bible can you find the Lord’s Prayer?

#2. How many petitions are in the Lord’s Prayer?

#3. It is “better to obtain wisdom” than what?

#4. Which angel told Daniel the meaning of his vision of the ram and the goat?

#5. What should we “seek first”?

#6. Which tribe of Israel received no inheritance of land?

#7. What was the name of Abraham’s nephew?

Results

