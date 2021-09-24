St. Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: September 24 Feast Day: October 3

Patron Saint of Orphans, Poor

Day 1 – Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, valiant woman of God,intercede for us in our needs. Implore for us through Jesus, the Christ, the gifts of a living faith,abiding hope and steadfast charity, so that through a life of prayer and service with others we may aid in promoting the Providence of God among all peoples.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

Day 3 – Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

Day 4 – Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

Day 5 – Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

Day 6 – Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

Day 7 – Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

Day 8 – Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

Day 9 – Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Novena

