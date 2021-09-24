Lord, you are my God; I will exalt you and praise your name, for in perfect faithfulness you have done wonderful things, things planned long ago.
Isaiah 25:1
Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord.
Psalm 150:6
Praise the Lord, my soul; all my inmost being, praise his holy name.
Psalm 103:1
The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.
Psalm 28:7
I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.
Psalm 9:1worshipgratitudemiracles
Because your love is better than life, my lips will glorify you. I will praise you as long as I live, and in your name I will lift up my hands.
Psalm 63:3-4
About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them.
Acts 16:25
Why, my soul, are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Savior and my God.
Psalm 42:11
Author: Caroline Anthony