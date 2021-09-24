Spread the Love

Lord, you are my God; I will exalt you and praise your name, for in perfect faithfulness you have done wonderful things, things planned long ago.

Isaiah 25:1

Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord.

Psalm 150:6

Praise the Lord, my soul; all my inmost being, praise his holy name.

Psalm 103:1

The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.

Psalm 28:7

I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.

Psalm 9:1worshipgratitudemiracles

Because your love is better than life, my lips will glorify you. I will praise you as long as I live, and in your name I will lift up my hands.

Psalm 63:3-4

About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them.

Acts 16:25

Why, my soul, are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Savior and my God.

Psalm 42:11

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home