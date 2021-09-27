Bible Trivia, Uncategorized

What does Israel mean?

#1. What does Israel mean?

#2. Who was the mother of Samuel?

#3. What kind of bird brought Elijah food while he hid in the Kerith Ravine, east of Jordan?

#4. What is the last word in the Old Testament?

#5. How many sons did Jacob (Israel) have?

#6. In which prophecy do we read about the valley of dry bones?

#7. How were sins forgiven in the Old Testament?

