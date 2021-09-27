Bible Trivia, UncategorizedWhat does Israel mean? Spread the Love #1. What does Israel mean? Prevails with God Prevails with God God with us God with us Only one God Only one God Live with God Live with God #2. Who was the mother of Samuel? Rebeca Rebeca Hannah Hannah Leah Leah Deborah Deborah #3. What kind of bird brought Elijah food while he hid in the Kerith Ravine, east of Jordan? Eagle Eagle Dove Dove Parrot Parrot Ravens Ravens #4. What is the last word in the Old Testament? Truth Truth Holy Holy Curse Curse Grace Grace #5. How many sons did Jacob (Israel) have? 10 10 7 7 12 12 15 15 #6. In which prophecy do we read about the valley of dry bones? Daniel Daniel Malachi Malachi Ezekiel Ezekiel Joel Joel #7. How were sins forgiven in the Old Testament? Fasting and Prayer Fasting and Prayer Ask God for forgiveness Ask God for forgiveness Animal sacrifice Animal sacrifice Talk to a Priest Talk to a Priest See Result Results - Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Spread the Love Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related