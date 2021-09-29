Can You Guess the Book of the Bible If We Give You the First Verse?￼

START QUIZ
#1. "The book of the generation of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham."
#2. "God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets..."
#3. ''As I urged you when I went into Macedonia, stay there in Ephesus so that you may command certain people not to teach false doctrines any longer...
#4. ''What advantage, then, is there in being a Jew, or what value is there in circumcision?''
#5. ''Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. ...''
#6. ''Brothers and sisters, I could not address you as people who live by the Spirit but as people who are still worldly...''
#7. ''Yet I hold this against you: You have forsaken the love you had at first...''
