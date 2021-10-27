When we Find our Pleasure in the Presence of Christ

Spread the Love

Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good.

His love endures forever.

Give thanks to the God of gods.

His love endures forever.

Give thanks to the Lord of lords:

His love endures forever.

to him who alone does great wonders,

His love endures forever.

who by his understanding made the heavens,

His love endures forever.

who spread out the earth upon the waters,

His love endures forever.

who made the great lights—

His love endures forever.

the sun to govern the day,

His love endures forever.

the moon and stars to govern the night;

His love endures forever…

He gives food to every creature.

His love endures forever.

Give thanks to the God of heaven.

His love endures forever.

Psalm 136:1-9, 25-26

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home