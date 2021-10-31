Inspirational Bible Verses

Let God’s Joy Remain In You Forever

Spread the Love

Psalm 115

14 May the Lord give you increase more and more,
You and your children.
15 May you be blessed by the Lord,
Who made heaven and earth.

Author: Caroline Anthony

No alternative text description for this image
Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

One thought on “Let God’s Joy Remain In You Forever

  1. Brethren, Please pray for us as we cross into the new month to be debt free and prosper in all areas of our lives, even as we declare and decree that November,2021 shall be for testimonies of the goodnesses of the Lord. Amen

    Reply

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.