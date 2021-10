Spread the Love

Do not be weak or give in to your weaknesses. God is on your side helping you to overcome. Resist the devil and he will flee

1 Peter 5:8-9

Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that the family of believers throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of sufferings.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home