Spread the Love

Luke 11

27 And it happened, as He spoke these things, that a certain woman from the crowd raised her voice and said to Him, “Blessed is the womb that bore You, and the breasts which nursed You!”

28 But He said, “More than that, blessed are those who hear the word of God and keep it!”

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home